Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.
NASDAQ KYMR opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,769,000.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
