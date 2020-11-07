Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,769,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.