KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of KSHB stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.90. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). KushCo had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. Analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

