KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.15.

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.90. KushCo has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). KushCo had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. Equities analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

