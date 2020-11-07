Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KURA. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

KURA stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.31. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,329,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 139,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

