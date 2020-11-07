Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.