Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:KRON opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $34.90.
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.
