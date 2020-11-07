Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

In other news, Director Elena Ridloff acquired 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $49,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 95,500 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,814,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 553,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,220.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

