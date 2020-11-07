Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $329.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.30. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

