Kforce Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kforce by 212.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kforce by 252.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

