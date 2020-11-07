Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.61

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.61 and last traded at $110.31, with a volume of 4690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

