KeyCorp Weighs in on Harsco Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

