KeyCorp Weighs in on Black Stone Minerals LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the period. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

