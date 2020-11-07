KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.