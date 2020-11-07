KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE KRG opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 538,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 456,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 351,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $4,040,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.