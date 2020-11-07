KeyCorp Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $215.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

