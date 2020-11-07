Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNST opened at $28.62 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.