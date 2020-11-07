Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $206,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,431 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $392,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,662.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.