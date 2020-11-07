Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $190,000 Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

In other news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 18.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

