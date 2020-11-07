Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 957.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 412,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 373,588 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $4,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 538.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 211,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 209,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 313.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 207,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Rite Aid stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.58. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $582.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.