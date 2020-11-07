Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $624.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

