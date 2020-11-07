Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $204,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,152,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,543,000 after acquiring an additional 196,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

