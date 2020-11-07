Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,011,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 87,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $432.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

