Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crane by 129.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

