Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,851,000 after purchasing an additional 272,297 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $456,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

