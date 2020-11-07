JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $672.00

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 672 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 671 ($8.77), with a volume of 35476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 646 ($8.44).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 629.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.40 million and a P/E ratio of 72.55.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

