JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,208.00

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) (LON:JMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,208 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,205.66 ($15.75), with a volume of 114776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,194 ($15.60).

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,023.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

