JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $83.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.96.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.