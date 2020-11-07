JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.29 ($85.05).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) alerts:

ETR:SAX opened at €60.20 ($70.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.83. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1 year high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 504.58.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.