JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €57.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.27 ($82.67).

Shares of KGX opened at €69.92 ($82.26) on Wednesday. KION GROUP AG has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.50.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

