JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $548.46

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 548.46 ($7.17) and last traded at GBX 548 ($7.16), with a volume of 74376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($7.03).

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 490.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 58.74 and a quick ratio of 58.74.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

