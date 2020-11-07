Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Cormark

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of JOY stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. Journey Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Get Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) alerts:

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$11.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.