Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,813 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.63, for a total value of $400,002.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $400,002.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $315,250.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $464,384.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.13, for a total transaction of $442,607.69.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.11, for a total transaction of $333,887.50.

STMP opened at $224.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stamps.com by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

