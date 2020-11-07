John Brandon Blossman Acquires 4,000 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) CFO John Brandon Blossman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Blossman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, John Brandon Blossman acquired 7,500 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $19,125.00.

Shares of RNGR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.