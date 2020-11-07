Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CyrusOne Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CyrusOne in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

CONE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CONE opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 31.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

