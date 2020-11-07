Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CoreSite Realty Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for CoreSite Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of COR stock opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.99. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,703,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,116 shares of company stock valued at $856,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

