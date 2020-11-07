Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $450.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $282.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $319.39.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $328.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.62. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

