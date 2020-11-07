Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.81.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after buying an additional 138,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,241,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

