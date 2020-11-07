Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €167.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.40 ($178.12).

Get Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) alerts:

DB1 opened at €133.95 ($157.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €151.40.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.