Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €27.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.01 ($27.07).

CS stock opened at €15.73 ($18.51) on Tuesday. AXA SA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.44 and a 200-day moving average of €16.58.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

