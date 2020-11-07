Jayshree Ullal Sells 33,459 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $286,398.75.

On Thursday, October 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $285,876.25.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $445,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53.

On Friday, August 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $263.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

