ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ITT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

ITT opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.