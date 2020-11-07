iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

IWY stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $131.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

