iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $334.45

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $334.45 and last traded at $334.10, with a volume of 7618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

