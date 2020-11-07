iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

