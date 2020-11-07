iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $237.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.73.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $263.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.03 and a beta of 1.78.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $1,044,009.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,884.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,442 shares of company stock valued at $20,106,646 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

