Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.72 on Friday. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.