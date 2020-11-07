Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after buying an additional 388,734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 290.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 62,240 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 181,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 91,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74.

