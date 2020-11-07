Inuvo’s (INUV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,640,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Inuvo makes up about 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 4.76% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

