Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Get Intevac alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intevac in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

IVAC opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.90. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Intevac by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intevac by 49.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 114.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.