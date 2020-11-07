Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intellicheck by 567.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intellicheck by 3,058.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

