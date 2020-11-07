Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Outperform Rating at SVB Leerink

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Summer Street assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $94,192.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,209 shares of company stock worth $1,875,280. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after acquiring an additional 768,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after acquiring an additional 776,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,306,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.